Xiaomi Said to Be Working on New Compact Android Phones With Snapdragon 870 SoC

Xiaomi is reportedly working on new smartphones with a compact build and flagship features. Overall the last few years, the average screen size of Xiaomi phones are increasing, while the company has been retaining a 6.7-inch display for its flagships like Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11X Pro. According to GizmoChina, two new phones by Xiaomi, with model numbers L3 and L3A, have now been spotted in the making on MIUI code. It is further tipped that the L3 model may feature a 6.3-inch display, and there could be Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipsets powering the two devices. It appears all the developments are in the preliminary stage, and the phones may debut next year only.

The compact-flagship Xiaomi phones would rival Apple’s iPhone 13 mini that succeeds the iPhone 12 mini. Both Apple ‘mini’ phones come with a 5.4-inch OLED display and the company’s proprietary Bionic chipsets. In the Android space, not many brands are yet experimenting with a compact-flagship smartphone as a large screen has its own advantages and is more preferred for viewing videos or gaming. However, there could be a market for small screen phones, likely more popular with elder users.

Earlier this year, Taiwanese phone manufacturer Asus unveiled its ZenFone 8 series that includes two flagship-level smartphones - Asus ZenFone 8 and Asus ZenFone 8 Flip. The former debuted as a compact flagship with a 5.9-inch screen and Snapdragon 888 SoC. At the time of launch, its price was set at $599 (roughly Rs 44,100) onwards and the phone is also said to launch in India, but details remain unclear. If Xiaomi is indeed working on a compact phone with a 6.3-inch screen, the device is still bigger than iPhone 13 mini and Asus ZenFone 8 but may rival popular offerings from OnePlus (OnePlus Nord 2 with 6.43-inch screen) and Samsung (Galaxy M52 5G with a 6.7-inch screen). Xiaomi is yet to confirm this development.

