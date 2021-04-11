Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 10 Display Issue Faced by 0.001% Users, Company Working on Fix

Redmi Note 10 users have recently reported about a screen issue that brings screen flickers and screen freezes to the new Xiaomi smartphone. Redmi Note 10 users reported the issues with the screen when using it on 120Hz refresh rate. According to reports, the Redmi Note 10 smartphones facing the issue did not take inputs after repeated efforts, and the screen flickers in many situations. Xiaomi India spokesperson, in a response to News18, said that the company is working to find a solution at the earliest, further saying that only 0.001 percent of Redmi Note 10 users are facing the issue. “Our devices go through rigorous tests with a 10-point quality check, to ensure that we meet the highest quality standards. We are looking into the matter on top priority and regret the inconvenience caused to our consumers," the Xiaomi spokesperson told us.

“As a committed brand, our endeavor is to continue delivering on our consumer expectations," the spokesperson said. Redmi India’s support channel has also been responding to users’ queries acknowledging the issue and urging people to contact the company. The exact reason for the issue is not known yet, but given that the issue has suddenly cropped up and is being reported in increasing frequency, it makes us believe that a batch of Redmi Note 10 devices may have a hardware glitch that somehow passed the assembly chain.

Before Xiaomi’s official response, some users posted on Twitter claiming that Xiaomi service center executives have informed the same to be a glitch that will be fixed via a software update, which should be released in “one or two months”.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here