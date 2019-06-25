Take the pledge to vote

Xiaomi Sells One Million Units of Mi Band 4 in Just 8 Days

The smart wearable went on sale in China on June 16 and since then it has sold about a million units.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, which announced the Mi Band 4 earlier this month has impressed the Chinese audience so much that it sold 1 million units in the first eight days of its availability. Introduced to the company's home market on June 16 with an affordable price tag, the smart wearable is expected to be available to the rest of the world from June 26.

According to GsmArena, Xiaomi has reported that there were over 5,000 shipments per hour at one point, making it the fastest-shipping wearable by the company ever.

The smart wearable comes with an AMOLED display, water resistance, and physical activities tracker. It has a resolution of 120X240 pixels and a 2.5D glass protection. It also has a built-in microphone to enable voice commands and a six-axis accelerometer to track activities such as cycling, swimming, etc. The AMOLED panel allows for the display of text messages and voice calls received on the smartphone. Xiaomi has also said that the device has a 15-20 day battery life.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 price for the basic variety is roughly Rs 1,700 and Rs 2,300 for its NFC model. Notably, the company has also released a special Avengers Series Limited Edition with different bands such as Marvel superhero watch faces and a special Marvel Avengers' package, that has been priced at about Rs 3,500.

