Xiaomi Sells Over 8.5 Million Devices in One Month During Festive Sales

Xiaomi today announced that it has sold over 8.5 million Xiaomi devices in one month during the festive sales period. This milestone was achieved between 9th October and 8 November 2018. This roughly translates to Xiaomi selling over 3 devices per second during this month. Xiaomi also went on to achieve record breaking GMV of $1 billion during this period, the company said in a statement. Xiaomi devices include Xiaomi smartphones, Mi LED TVs, Mi Band 3, Mi Power Banks, Mi Earphones, Mi Routers, other Mi ecosystem and accessory products that were sold across mi.com, Mi Home and partner channels.Xiaomi also announced that it had sold over 6 million smartphones in this period. It is the highest number of smartphones Xiaomi has ever sold in the mentioned period. Last year, Xiaomi sold 4 million smartphones during the period across same platforms. Xiaomi sold over 400,000 Mi LED TVs and over 2.1 million Mi Ecosystem products and accessories, which also marks the highest number of Mi LED TVs Xiaomi has sold in a 30 day period.At the beginning of the festive period, Xiaomi announced having sold more than 2.5 million Xiaomi devices in less than two and a half days. It also announced crossing its benchmark sales of over two million smartphones, over 100,000 Mi LED TVs and over 400,000 Mi Ecosystem products and accessories being sold. Redmi Note 5 Pro was the best-selling smartphone on Flipkart during the festive period. Mi Air Purifier 2S was also in high demand, witnessing sales that were 4.5 times of that done last year across platforms.