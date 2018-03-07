English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Skips Cash on Delivery Option on Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro
Now that the Cash on Delivery option on the smartphones is no longer available, interested buyers are only left with online payment as a way to purchase the smartphones.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi’s latest smartphones in India, the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro have seen successful sales since their launch last month. So much so that the smartphones have gone out of stock within minutes in each flash sale that the company has held till date. Owing to the huge demand, Xiaomi is now facing a new issue with the sale of the smartphones.
As per Xiaomi, many resellers are trying to buy the smartphones in bulk so as to be able to sell them later at a higher price when the devices are no longer available in the flash sale. In order to address the issue, Xiaomi has now removed the Cash on Delivery option on the purchase of the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro, with effect from the flash sale on March 7.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Review: Playing it Safe in 2018
Xiaomi claims to have sold 3 lakh units of the smartphones within three minutes in its first sale on February 22. Even Xiaomi’s first ever television offering in India, the Mi TV 4 was sold within seconds during the flash sale.
Now that the Cash on Delivery option on the smartphones is no longer available, interested buyers are only left with online payment as a way to purchase the smartphones. The Chinese company conducted its third sale of the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India on March 7.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
As per Xiaomi, many resellers are trying to buy the smartphones in bulk so as to be able to sell them later at a higher price when the devices are no longer available in the flash sale. In order to address the issue, Xiaomi has now removed the Cash on Delivery option on the purchase of the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro, with effect from the flash sale on March 7.
Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Review: Playing it Safe in 2018
Xiaomi claims to have sold 3 lakh units of the smartphones within three minutes in its first sale on February 22. Even Xiaomi’s first ever television offering in India, the Mi TV 4 was sold within seconds during the flash sale.
Now that the Cash on Delivery option on the smartphones is no longer available, interested buyers are only left with online payment as a way to purchase the smartphones. The Chinese company conducted its third sale of the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India on March 7.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
-
Tuesday 06 March , 2018
Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
-
Friday 02 February , 2018
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger
Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Deceased Fan Leaves All Her Money, Belongings to the Actor; Here's His Reaction
- Mahindra Thar Based Roxor Off-Road Side x Side SUV Detailed Image Gallery
- India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy, 1st T20I in Colombo: Team India Report Card
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Her Favorite Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Looks
- 2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 Launched at Rs 95,185, Gets Slipper Clutch