1-min read

Xiaomi Skips Cash on Delivery Option on Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro

Now that the Cash on Delivery option on the smartphones is no longer available, interested buyers are only left with online payment as a way to purchase the smartphones.

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2018, 3:05 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi’s latest smartphones in India, the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro have seen successful sales since their launch last month. So much so that the smartphones have gone out of stock within minutes in each flash sale that the company has held till date. Owing to the huge demand, Xiaomi is now facing a new issue with the sale of the smartphones.

As per Xiaomi, many resellers are trying to buy the smartphones in bulk so as to be able to sell them later at a higher price when the devices are no longer available in the flash sale. In order to address the issue, Xiaomi has now removed the Cash on Delivery option on the purchase of the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro, with effect from the flash sale on March 7.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Review: Playing it Safe in 2018

Xiaomi claims to have sold 3 lakh units of the smartphones within three minutes in its first sale on February 22. Even Xiaomi’s first ever television offering in India, the Mi TV 4 was sold within seconds during the flash sale.

Now that the Cash on Delivery option on the smartphones is no longer available, interested buyers are only left with online payment as a way to purchase the smartphones. The Chinese company conducted its third sale of the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India on March 7.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
