Xiaomi has unveiled its new smart wearable, simply called Xiaomi Smart Glasses. The smart glasses look like any other ordinary glasses but feature MicroLED optical waveguide technology, which is known for having a higher brightness and longer lifespan than OLED. Weighing roughly 51 grams, the Xiaomi Smart Glasses can display messages and notifications, make calls, navigate, capture photos, and translate text right before your eyes. Recently, Facebook also unveiled similar smart glasses in partnership with RayBan. However, its smart wearable has also raised some alarms with privacy advocates.

Starting with the design, the Xiaomi Smart Glasses come with a round frame, and the device seems to be taking inspiration from superhero Iron Man’s smart glasses ‘EDITH’ with a metal bar right above the nose rim. The left hinge carries a 5-megapixel camera which can also be used as a scanner for real-time translation. The Xiaomi Smart Glasses have a built-in microphone and proprietary translating algorithm. The glasses come equipped with a quad-core ARM processor, battery, touchpad, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules, Android operating system, and more. On the other hand, Facebook-RayBan’s glasses take inspiration from classic wayfarer design.

Xiaomi explains that by adopting optical waveguide technology which refracts lights at 180 degrees, the MicroLED display “accurately transmits light beams" to the human eye through the microscopic grating structure of the optical waveguide lens. The device integrates a total of 497 components that include miniature sensors and communication modules, so the wearable is not just a “second screen" for the smartphone, but a standalone device capable of managing daily tasks.

In addition to basic notification and call display, the spectacles can also complete functions such as navigation, taking photos, teleprompter, and real-time text and photo translations, the company reiterates. Considering usage, the key interaction logic has also been implemented to minimise interruptions at inconvenient times and display important information timely when critical. Xiaomi Smart Glasses has a display chip measuring just 2.4mm x 2.02mm. The company has not revealed the pricing and availability details or addressed privacy issues concerning the glasses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here