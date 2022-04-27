Xiaomi has launched two new smart TV models in India – the Xiaomi TV 5A and the premium Xiaomi OLED Vision TV. The former is available in three screen sizes – 32, 40 and 43 inches, while the OLED model comes with a 55-inch display. Both Xiaomi TVs are boasting a sleek form factor and support for Dolby Atmos for an immersive 3D sound experience. The company has also launched its flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro in India and the Xiaomi Pad 5 Android tablet.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A and Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Price in India

The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV will be available in a 55-inch variant for Rs 89,999. The company will also provide an Rs 6,000 discount on the product as a part of the introductory sale offer and it will be available to purchase on May 19. On the other hand, the Xiaomi TV 5A will be available in three sizes of 32, 40 and 43 inches starting for Rs 13,499, Rs 20,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. Their sale will begin on April 30 via Mi India channels and official e-commerce partners.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Specifications

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is designed for the masses, and the TV offers Full-HD resolution (1566×768 pixels for 32-inch) and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The TV (all three models) features a premium metal bezel-less design, but there’s a considerable chin for the Xiaomi branding. In the audio department, the 32-inch variant gets dual-speakers with 20W out. The other two options also get dual speakers but offer 24W output. The top models also get DTS:X codec support for a more immersive sound experience. All three models run on Android TV 11-based PatchWall 4, and users can download apps from Google Play. There’s also a Kids for with Parental Lock feature available.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is powered by a quad-core Cortex A55 CPU paired with Mali G31 MP2 GPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage (1GB RAM on the 32-inch model). Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI (2), USB-A ports (2), and an ethernet port.

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV Specifications

Xiaomi OLED Vision TV aims to offer a premium home-viewing experience and comes with an OLED display panel. The display offers 4K resolution (3840×2160 pixels), Dolby Vision support, 60Hz refresh rate, 98.5 percent Wide Colour Gamut DCI-P3, and HDR10+ support. In the audio department, we get an eight-speaker setup – four passive and four active drivers – with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X support. The Xiaomi OLED Vision TV also runs on Android TV 11-based Patch 4 out of the box.

As expected, it is powered by a more efficient Quad-core Cortex A73 CPU paired with Mali G52 MC1 GPU, 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a single Ethernet port, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

