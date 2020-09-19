Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020: Mi Watch SE Teased Ahead of Launch

Xiaomi is set to host its 'Smarter Living' event focused on IoT products on September 29. Among the products lined up for the announcement, the company's new wearables will also see the light of the day during the virtual event. While the Mi Band 5 is already known to launch during the event, Xiaomi recently teased an upcoming smartwatch on its Twitter account. The teaser image shared by Xiaomi hints at the arrival of the Mi Watch SE during the event. It has also been reported earlier that the company will bring the Mi Watch Revolve on September 29 as well.

Wait till you SEe Mi. 😉 Watch out for some crazy #IOT products at #SmarterLiving2021. RT🔄 if you have been waiting for this one. pic.twitter.com/h5FJIHsecz — Mi India #SmarterLiving2021 (@XiaomiIndia) September 17, 2020

"Wait till you SEe me," the teaser reads, along with an image of a watch dial, that reads – "Watch Out." The framing of the teaser further points in the direction of a new Mi Watch SE. There is no word on what kind of features the new watch will come with, or what price range. A report in 91Mobiles, however, said that it could be a rebranded version of Xiaomi's Mi Watch Color, which is already on sale in China. We were not able to verify this independently and will have to wait till September 29 to see the final product.

Xiaomi announced the third iteration of its 'Smarter Living' event earlier this week. The invite for Xiaomi's virtual event was filled with easter eggs, hinting at the products the Chinese manufacturer will bring to India. The company is set to launch the Mi Band 5, a smart soap dispenser, a smart bulb, among other offerings on September 29.