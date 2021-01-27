Xiaomi Sold 1.5 Million Smartphones During 5-Day Republic Sales in India, Mi 10i Was Top-Selling 5G Device

Xiaomi India has announced that the company sold over 1.5 million units of Mi and Redmi smartphones during the 5-day Republic Day sales on Amazon and Mi online and offline channels. The development was shared by the Chinese smartphone maker on Twitter today, that further notes that the Redmi 9 Power was among the best-selling smartphones on Amazon India. Both Xiaomi and Amazon hosted Republic Day sales in India between 19 to 23 January, where the companies offered temporary price cuts bundled with other sale deals on a variety of devices. Xiaomi adds that in the sub-10K segment, the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9 were the best-selling smartphones on Amazon India.

On the other hand, the newly launched Mi 10i emerged as the best-selling 5G smartphone on Amazon, Xiaomi added in a tweet. Speaking over the development, Raghu Reddy, Mi India Chief Business Officer said in a statement that the company is "overwhelmed" with the response it received across online and retail platforms during the 5-day Republic Day sales in the country. The Xiaomi India executive adds, "It's incredible that in less than a month of launch, Mi 10i emerged as the No. 1 5G selling smartphone on Amazon. Redmi 9 Power was the No. 1 selling smartphone on Amazon... We hope to continue delivering products with the best specs, highest quality at an honest price."

The Mi 10i that was launched earlier this month packs a 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, and a 108-megapixel primary camera. Currently, its price in India starts at Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage option and goes up till Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Whereas, the Redmi 9 Power that was launched in India December 2020 carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC under the hood and quad rear cameras at the back. Its price starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 64GB variant, while the 128GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999.

Notably, the latest Counterpoint report notes that Xiaomi was the leading smartphone brand in India in 2020, in term of shipments. The company held a market share of 26 percent last year, posting a 22 percent year-on-year growth.