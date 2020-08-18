Xiaomi Sold 1000 Units of its 98-inch Redmi Smart TV Max in a Single Day in China

Xiaomi has revealed that it recently sold 1,000 units of its gigantic 98-inch Redmi Smart TV Max, as part of its 10th-anniversary sale season in China, in a single day. In a sales report, Xiaomi said that while the 98-inch TV models were sold at less than 100 units per month upon its release initially, the recent sale numbers of 1,0000 units the TV's rising popularity in that country. The 98-inch Redmi Smart TV Max is currently priced at CNY 19,999 (~ Rs 2,15,728) and if the above sales figure turns out to be true, then the massive-sized TV helped Xiaomi earn CNY 1,999,900 (~ Rs 2,15,73,772) in just 24 hours.

As far as specifications of the 98-inch Redmi Smart TV Max are concerned, it's a smart television, as the name suggests, and the TV packs a 4K UHD display panel, up to 85 percent NTSC, MEMC motion compensation, 192 dynamic backlight zones and image quality tuning technology. Under the hood, the TV is powered by a custom 12nm processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The TV also runs on Patchwall OS based on Android TV. On the audio front, the 98-inch Redmi Smart TV Max gets four speakers that can produce 40W of output, Dolby Sound, DTS-HD panoramic audio and gets support for MP3, WAV, AAC, and WMA. Connectivity options include HDMI, 2 USB, AV Input, S/PDIF ports, Bluetooth 4.2 low consumption and WiFi 802.11ac. Xiaomi also offers a door-to-door customer care service with the TV, that reportedly includes pre-sales, site survey, installation plans, a special delivery vehicle, and an installation team as well.