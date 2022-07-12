Xiaomi Standing Fan 2 Smart Fan Launched In India: Price, Specifications And More

Xiaomi India has launched a new IoT offering in India. The company has launched a new standing fan called the Xiaomi Standing Fan 2 in India. The Xiaomi Standing Fan 2 comes as a solution for the heat for people looking for something that provides them with a natural cool breeze. Equipped with 7+5 wing shaped blades, 100 levels of speed, and voice control support, the smart fan offers all around cooling, Xiaomi said in a release.

XIAOMI STANDING FAN 2 SMART FAN PRICES AND AVAILABILITY

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 will be available at a price of Rs 6,999 in India. Consumers will be able to avail a pre order discount of Rs 1,000 exclusively on mi.com till July 18, making the effective price Rs 5,999.

As one of the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platforms, Xiaomi aims to bring a “drop of comfort to the microclimate of the home.” The 7+5-winged shaped blades rotate simultaneously, increasing the airflow for a more powerful cooling. To achieve the desired airflow, the consumers can adjust the fan speed between 1 and 100 via the Mi Home App as per their comfort. Consumers can also switch between natural breeze and direct blow mode, and set the fan speed using Alexa and Google Assistant prompts.

Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 comes with a Silent BLDC Copper-Wire Motor and dual fan blades, that have been optimised to provide a gentler natural breeze. The smart fan has an ultra-wide angle, 140 degree horizontal and 39 degree vertical rotation with a maximum range of 14m to cool the room for the whole family. The 3kg smart fan comes with a 6-step easy assembly, adjustable height with minimalistic design that will blend into any room. The versatile stand allows for users to enjoy the convenience e of using the product as a standing or a table fan as per need.

