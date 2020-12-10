Xiaomi Starts Rolling Out Android 11 Update for Mi 10 Smartphones in India

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has started rolling out Android 11 for its Mi 10 smartphone in India after about six months of testing the software under its beta programme. The Android 11 update comes as the smartphone continues to use MIUI 12 on top of the latest Android version. Mi 10 is Xiaomi's current flagship offering that was launched earlier this year. Xiaomi announced the Android 11 rollout for Mi 10 smartphones on its official Twitter handle.

"Taking the Mi 10 experience a notch higher with the new update," Xiaomi said while announcing the update. The Android 11 update for Mi 10 comes with build number MIUI V12.2.2.0.RJBINXM and is 2.8GB in size, as some users pointed out on social media. Users of the Mi 10 can check for the Android 11 update by going into Settings > About Phone on their Mi 10. The update comes after almost six months of testing in beta. Xiaomi had started testing Android 11 for Mi 10 in June this year. And while the Xiaomi Mi 10 is the company's flagship smartphone, it is not the first Xiaomi smartphone to get an Android 11 update. The company brought Android 11 to the Redmi Note 9 Pro last month and the update has also started rolling out for the Poco F2 Pro.

Taking the Mi 10 experience a notch higher with the new update.Try it out and let us know what do you like the most. #Mi10 #108MP #Android11 #MIUI12 pic.twitter.com/z5qy78uA4u — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 9, 2020

Other companies like OnePlus and Samsung are also pushing the Android 11 software on their smartphones. However, both OnePlus and Samsung first brought the latest Android version to their flagship smartphones.