Xiaomi Supplier Holitech Technology Opens First Manufacturing Plant in Greater Noida

The local manufacturing plant is ready and will be in production within the third quarter of this year and aims to generate 6,000 jobs in three years, Xiaomi said.

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
Xiaomi Supplier Holitech Technology Opens First Manufacturing Plant in Greater Noida
The local manufacturing plant is ready and will be in production within the third quarter of this year and aims to generate 6,000 jobs in three years, Xiaomi said.
Xiaomi supplier Holitech Technology on Saturday said it has inaugurated its first component manufacturing plant in Greater Noida and will invest nearly $200 million over three years in the country.

Holitech Technology would be manufacturing compact camera modules (CCM), capacitive touch screen module (CTP), thin film transistor (TFT), flexible printed circuits (FPC) and fingerprint module locally.

The local manufacturing plant is ready and will be in production within the third quarter of this year and aims to generate 6,000 jobs in three years, Xiaomi said.

Spread across four factories and spanning over 25,000 square metres, the component manufacturing plant will start mass production with a production capacity of over 300 million components per year.

"Xiaomi has witnessed significant growth in the country and we are positive that Holitech's plans for India will herald a new stage of evolution for the electronics manufacturing industry in India," Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India, said in a statement.

The plant also boasts of class 1000 and class 100 clean room. A clean room is a contained space where provisions are made to reduce particulate contamination and control other environmental parameters such as temperature, humidity and pressure.

"The phenomenal growth of Xiaomi along with their initiatives to promote local manufacturing has encouraged us to explore component manufacturing for Xiaomi in India," said Chenguisheng, CEO, Holitech Technology.

