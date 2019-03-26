Xiaomi Teases 100W Fast Charging Solution Which Can Fully Charge a Smartphone in Just 17 Minutes: Watch Video

OMFG 100w Extreme fast charging from Xiaomi incoming pic.twitter.com/W6B7ZMNwWH — I_Leak_VN (@I_Leak_VN) March 25, 2019

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has shown off its latest charging tech, which is presumed to soon come out of development and into phones. The company’s president Lin Bin has posted a video on Wiebo demoing the capabilities of the 100W fast charging solution, at 20V/5A, which topped up a 4000mAh battery in 17 minutes. In the video below, Xiaomi compared its fast charging solution with Oppo’s 50W solution which charged a smartphone with 3700mAh battery. While Xiaomi’s solution took 17 minutes to charge from 0-100 percent, the Oppo phone charged to 65 percent in the same amount of time.Xiaomi is expected to reveal more details about the world's first 100W charger at an event scheduled to happen today, where the company is said to launch its lightest Mi Notebook Air so far.Additionally, Xiaomi mentioned that this upcoming Mi Notebook Air will weigh just 1.07 kg, which makes it lighter than Apple MacBook Air, the leader in this category of laptop. The Mi Notebook Air will come with an USB Type-C port which can be used for charging, video output, and even for data transmission.The Mi Notebook Air is expected to be powered by 8th gen Intel processors and latest Nvidia GeForce MX-series GPU. The new Mi Notebook Air is expected to be available starting at CNY 4,999 in China.