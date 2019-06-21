Xiaomi Teases New Smartphone With Flip Camera Similar to Asus 6Z
Xiaomi owned Chinese brand Meitu is expected to announce a new handset which could include a triple camera setup on the flip module.
Asus recently launched its premium smartphone and an update for the ZenFone 5Z. The new Asus 6Z (aka ZenFone 6) apart from the high-end hardware features, came with a unique flip dual-camera system. A new approach to hide the front camera so that the display can cover the entire front. Well, it seems that the trend is already catching on.
According to a report Xiaomi is said to be working on a smartphone that could have a similar flip camera. Well-known tipster Ice Universe has shared a leaked teaser image for an upcoming Meitu smartphone. Just to give perspective, Meitu was taken over by Xiaomi late last year. The back panel of the handset features a similar automated camera module like Asus 6Z and from the looks of it, it should flip open to take selfies and hopefully for face unlock.
The leaked poster for the Meitu smartphone also reveals that unlike Asus’ offering, there is a square-shaped camera module at the back which is ajar, clearly suggesting that it could flip up to work as a front camera. It is notable that there are three cameras sensors and an LED flash. It is also expected to include a 48-megapixel sensor. Since the company is making use of a flip camera, we can expect a full-screen, frameless display experience. However, it is safe to say that it is going to be a mid-range smartphone rather than flagship material.
There is no fingerprint scanner on the back as well, which suggests that we could see an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, there is a gradient finish and a glossy back, with the edges of the handset, have a pink tone.
As per rumors, the upcoming smartphone could be called the Xiaomi Mi CC9 or the Mi CC9e and could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC.
