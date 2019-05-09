English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Product With Triple Camera, Could Soon Launch the Mi A3, Mi A3 Lite
We could see Xiaomi announcing a new product in India very soon as it recently released a teaser with a triple camera, dual camera and single camera modules. From what we know, the company could be preparing for its next Android One device, the Mi A3. While the teaser has more than one camera modules, we don’t think that the company will launch a Mi A3 Lite variant in India, but you never know.
Last month we had heard about Xiaomi doing hardware testing on three devices with in-display fingerprint readers, two of which were said to be Android One devices. Just three days back we reported that the editor at XDA, Mishaal Rahman, had mentioned that the upcoming smartphones are going to be powered by Snapdragon 700 series processors. It could either be the 710 or 712 mobile platforms.
A report also says that the company is working on a global release of the Mi 9 SE which is an upper mid-range phone and a lighter version of the Mi 9. Now this one also comes with triple rear cameras and is powered by a Snapdragon 712 processor. So we are not ruling out the possibility that the company could launch the Mi 9 SE or just rebrand the phone as the Mi A3.
Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain had hinted sometime back that the company’s next phone will run on a Snapdragon 7XX SoC. Pretty sure that he was talking about the Xiaomi Mi A3. It is speculated that the handset will feature a triple camera module with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens; which is again, similar to the Mi 9 SE. Other features of the Mi 9 SE include a 5.97-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2340x1080 pixel resolution, 6GB of RAM, 64GB and 128GB of storage options, a 3,070mAh battery with 18W fast charging and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
