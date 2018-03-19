Xiaomi to Have 4 Lakh Plus Redmi 5 Units up For Sale on March 20

Mi fans! We heard you and just to meet your overwhelming love, we are bringing the largest quantity ever. Over 4 lakh #Redmi5 will go on sale on 20th March – 12 noon. How many of you are waiting to get India’s #CompactPowerhouse? Available on https://t.co/BLn4mnYusr and @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/Q1cNwlT0n8 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 19, 2018

Xiaomi India has faced a constant scrutiny over the unavailability of its smartphones during its flash sales. While the company constantly claims to have upped the inventory with every flash sale, its devices are quick to go 'out of stock' every time. To avoid the situation with its latest smartphone's sales scheduled for March 20, Xiaomi claims to have brought 4 lakh units of the Redmi 5 to India this time.As per a recent tweet by the company, over 4 lakh units of their recently launched budget smartphone, the Redmi 5 will be available in a flash sale tomorrow. The sale has been scheduled for 12 noon and will also see Mi LED Smart TV 4 and Mi LED Smart TV 4A up for grabs.As for its specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 display with Full HD+ resolution and rounded corners. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and is backed by a 3300 mAh battery. It runs the latest MIUI 9 on top of Android 7.1.2 Nougat.In terms of optics, the Redmi 5 sports a 12-megapixel primary camera with 1.25μm pixels, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, HDR, and LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with LED Selfie-light and Beautify 3.0. The metal body smartphone measures 7.7 mm in thickness and as Xiaomi claims, is the slimmest Redmi till date.Connectivity options on the device include dual (Nano) SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jackXiaomi has also scheduled a March 21 sale for the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro.