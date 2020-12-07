Xiaomi To Launch Its Premium Mi QLED 4K TV on December 16; Will Take On OnePlus, Samsung & More

Xiaomi will launch its new Mi QLED 4K TV on December 16, the company announced on its social media today. The Mi QLED TV 4K will be launched in India at 12PM (noon) on December 16, the company said. The Mi QLED 4K TV is expected to be Xiaomi's Mi TV 5 Pro featuring an ultra-HD Quantum Dot LED (QLED) display that was launched in China last year. The product was teased last week on the company's social media and via media releases, with the tagline "Quantum Leaps Ahead," the same one used in the launch date announcement today.

While the teaser does not reveal much about the new TVs, the video clip flashes a glimpse of the TV, which shows a nearly bezel-less design, with the letter Q (representing QLED) lighting up in the center. The clip also shows the name as Mi QLED TV 4K and not Mi TV 5 Pro. It further states the December 16 launch date. The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K is expected to be the Mi TV 5 Pro, which was launched alongside the Mi TV 5 in China last year. The television series was launched in three sizes - 55 inches, 65 inches, and 75 inches. While the Mi TV 5 was launched at a price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 33,900) onwards, the Mi TV 5 Pro sells at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 41,800) onwards in China.

The main difference between the Mi TV 5 and the Mi TV 5 Pro is that the Pro version has a QLED display. This means that the Mi QLED TV 4K teased by Xiaomi today is the Mi TV 5 Pro. The teaser does not reveal if the company will also launch the Mi TV 5 in the country, but urges people to "stay tuned." The Mi QLED TV 4K is said to come with HDR support and will run on Android TV with Xiaomi's PatchWall launcher. The Mi QLED TV 4K (Mi TV 5 Pro) has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The Mi QLED TV 4K is also touted to be the most premium TV the company will launch in the country.