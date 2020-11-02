Xiaomi to Launch its 'Super Compact' Mi Power Bank in India on November 5

Xiaomi has announced that the company will launch a new power bank in India under its Mi brand on November 5. The upcoming Mi Power Bank is slated to be Xiaomi's most compact power bank yet, that is said to fit easily in your pocket. Meanwhile, a report last month had indicated that Xiaomi is working on a compact power bank, namely Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact that could possibly be the charging device the company is launching this week. Xiaomi currently offers a bunch of power banks in India under both Mi and Redmi brands. Most of the Mi Power Banks (Mi Power Bank 2 and Mi Power Bank 3 lineups) have been traditionally bulky and measure minimum 12cm which makes it as tall as smartphones with a 5-inch display.

The development was shared by Xiaomi in a post on Twitter. Currently, Xiaomi has also launched the upcoming power bank's micro-site website; however, its key specifications remain unclear. Additionally, the Chinese smartphone maker is teasing the upcoming device as the most "powerful powerhouse ever." Notably, MySmartPrice last month had claimed that the company is working on a new power bank, namely Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact with 10,000mAh capacity. The power bank reportedly includes both micro-USB and USB Type-C ports for input. For output, there are also two USB Type-A ports, the report adds. The power bank is said to weigh 200 grams and measure 9x6.4x2.4cm. The Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact reportedly takes six hours to fully charge, similar to the Mi Power Bank 3i launched in India this year. The power bank supports up to 22.5W output via Type-C as well as Type-A ports, the report claims.

The hidden #PowerHouse. Unveiling soon, our most powerful powerhouse ever.⚡⚡ Mi fans, can you guess what's coming? Know more: https://t.co/FpV6s0vKj1 pic.twitter.com/hGkNFVK47w — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) November 2, 2020

At the moment, its pricing details remain unclear. To recall, Xiaomi had launched two variants of the Mi Power Bank 3i with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh capacities back in September. The two Xiaomi power banks also support 18W fast charging. Currently, the 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i price in India is set at Rs. 1,399 while the 10,000mAh option costs Rs. 6,999. There's also a Mi Wireless Power Bank with 10,000mAh capacity and it is priced at Rs. 2,499 in the country.