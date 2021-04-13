Xiaomi To Launch Mi 11X Series in India on April 23: New Phone or Rebranded Redmi K40?

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi will launch the Mi 11X series in India on April 23, Xiaomi has confirmed. Xiaomi recently announced the April 23 launch, where the company will launch the Mi 11 Ultra, alongside other multiple Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones. Now, Xiaomi has revealed that the Mi 11X series will also launch during the April 23 event. The Mi 11X series is expected to include the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro. Reports are suggesting that the Mi 11X series are believed to be the Redmi K40 series smartphones that were launched in China in February this year. Xiaomi did not launch the Redmi K40 series in India, similar to the Redim K30 series last year.

Xiaomi has sent out invites for an event scheduled for April 23 to the press. The Mi 11X series will be a flagship-level offering from the Chinese maker, but we will know more about the device(s) in the coming days. As of now, Xiaomi has not shared at what time the April 23 launches will take place. It has also not shared exactly which smartphones will be launched on April 23, apart from confirming the arrival of the Mi 11 Ultra. Xiaomi VP Manu Kumar Jain had last week hinted that Xiaomi will launch multiple Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones on April 23.

Since the Mi 11X series is predicted to be a rebranded Redmi K40 series, we can also predict the smartphone’s specifications based on this. The Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro were launched in China with 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates. The Mi 11X is said to be a rebranded Redmi K40, while the Mi 11X Pro is said to be a rebranded Redmi K40 Pro. The Redmi K40 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the Redmi K40 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The smartphones could come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage - similar to the options on Redmi K40 series.

