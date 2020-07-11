Xiaomi to Launch Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor in India on July 14

Xiaomi has a vast ecosystem of products apart from smartphones and smart TVs in India. The Chinese company is now set to expand the category by launching a new product on July 14. According to a teaser, the company is planning to bring the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor, which is basically a digital tire inflator. The device features a digital pressure-sensing display along with pressure control presets and an inbuilt battery that can be charged via a microUSB port.

The product is basically the MIJIA Portable Inflator which was launched in China last year. It is expected to carry the name Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor in India similar to what it sells in the UK with a price tag of £39.99 (Rs 3,800 approx).

A compact and portable piece of #SmartTech is coming your way.



Unveiling on July 1⃣4⃣.



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/yfEhyYj75E — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 10, 2020

The device will be fairly portable and support various valve sizes. As mentioned above, the electric inflator pump will feature a microUSB charging port to charge the 2,000mAh battery that can be charged in about three hours. It offers an inflation pressure range of 0.2-10.3bar/3-150psi and a sensor accuracy of ±2ps.

Some of the notable features of the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor include a built-in display, an intelligent engine to allow proper dissipation of heat and reduced vibration for better handheld usage, wide compatibility with multiple air taps, and an auto cut-off feature which the tire is fully inflated.

