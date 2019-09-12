Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV 65-inch 4K Model in India on September 17

Xiaomi is bringing the 65-inch Mi TV alongside a bunch of new products on September 17 as apart of its Smart Living 2020 event.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 11:53 AM IST
Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV 65-inch 4K Model in India on September 17
Xiaomi is bringing the 65-inch Mi TV alongside a bunch of new products on September 17 as apart of its Smart Living 2020 event.
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has had one of the most profitable markets in neighboring country India. With new technological development every quarter, Xiaomi has become one of the preferable brands in the Indian market. In fact, according to International Data Corporation (IDC) report, Xiaomi is currently leading the smart TVs industry in the Indian market.

After introducing a number of products in India, Xiaomi is now planning to launch a new Mi TV along with some other products at Xiaomi’s ‘Smarter Living 2020′ event which is scheduled for next week. Xiaomi’s global VP and India MD, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce the news.

In the video, Jain revealed that the company will be unveiling its biggest and best Mi TV model in India, which comes with a 4K panel. However, he did not unveil any of its features and added that further information will be revealed at the ‘Smarter Living 2020′ event. He also said that if the post gets 65K retweets, he might consider unveiling the features before the launch event. This gives us a clear hint that the new Mi TV could be the 65-inch model. Currently, the largest Mi TV offered in India is the 55-inch Mi TV 4 Pro and Mi TV 4X Pro.

Xiaomi recently launched a full-screen Mi TV range and a 65-inch Mural TV in China, but there are some other 65-inch models that haven't made their way to India like the Mi TV 4A 65-inch, Mi TV 4X 65-inch and the Mi TV 4 65-inch Ultimate.

We are also expecting Xiaomi to unveil the new Mi Band 4 during the launch event. One of the best selling products from the company, the new fitness band is expected to be priced at Rs 2,999 and features a coloured OLED display with improved features over the Mi Band 3.

