Xiaomi to Launch Multiple Qualcomm Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphones on April 23 With Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi had earlier this month announced that it will launch its latest flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 11 in India on April 23. The company has now announced that it will launch multiple Mi 11 smartphones on April 23. In a new teaser, Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain has said that the company will launch “many Mi phones" with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, hinting at the launch of the Mi 11 Series in the country. Xiaomi had announced the Mi 11 Ultra launch before launching the vanilla Mi 11 smartphone, so it could be assumed that the company will launch both on April 23. The Xiaomi VP shared a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 teaser video with the tweet. “Happy to bring #Snapdragon888 on not 1, but many Mi phones," Jain said, indicating that the company will launch multiple Snapdragon 888-powered smartphones.

The Mi 11 series now has five smartphones - Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, and the Mi 11 Lite 5G. Out of these, the Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and the Mi 11i are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the Mi 11 Lite 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 780 chipset. For now, only the Mi 11 Ultra is the confirmed to launch on April 23, while the other launches remain a mystery.

#Qualcomm #Snapdragon 888: the latest & the best.😍🚀 Spectra 580 ISP 35% faster🚀 35% faster graphics rendering🚀 Bluetooth 5.2 Stacking🚀 Wi-Fi 6E (6Hz)🚀 #5G & more! Happy to bring #Snapdragon888 on not 1, but many Mi phones!#Mi11Series: launching on 23.04 I ❤️ #Mi11 pic.twitter.com/VNJ7xdSVRH — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 9, 2021

The Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. This is rated at 1,700 nits of brightness and is ready for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content. The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast wireless and wired charging.

There are three cameras at the back—a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor and a 48-megapixel ultrawide. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the first smartphone to use Samsung’s new ISOCELL GN2 sensor. This has large 1.4-micron pixels, which when pixel binning is deployed to combine the data from multiple pixels into one, becomes 2.8-microns for standard photos. The Mi 11 Ultra does 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 120x digital zoom. This also has a 64-point laser focus system. On paper, this should be right up there with what you’d expect from a flagship Android phone in terms of photography, but a lot will depend on how the image processing algorithms have been tweaked—and that’s something we’ll know only when we get to experience the phone. That’s not all.

The camera module also integrates a 1.1-inch AMOLED display sitting next to the camera module, which should be great news for those who tend to take a lot of selfies and can be used for peeking at notifications when the smartphone is placed face down.

