Xiaomi to Launch Redmi 7A in India Next Month

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest budget smartphone Redmi 7A in India next month along with K20 and K20 Pro devices.

Xiaomi's India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter on Friday to announce that Redmi 7A will succeed the Redmi 6A smartphone in the Indian market. He revealed that the company has sold 23.6 million units of the Redmi 4A, 5A, and 6A smartphones till April this year.

The device is already official in some international markets with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and not a MediaTek chipset like the Redmi 6A, reports GizmoChina. The smartphone features a 5.4-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset paired with up to 3GB RAM and up to 32GB storage.

In terms of optics, it includes a single sensor on the front as well as on the back. The phone includes a 13MP camera sensor on the rear panel while on the front, it equips a 5MP camera. The phone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and is backed by a 4000mAh battery.