Xiaomi to Soon Launch New Mi NoteBook 14 with 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 Processor in India

Xiaomi is refreshing its Mi Notebook 14 lineup in India with a new model that packs the 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor. According to Xiaomi's Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain, the new Mi Notebook 14 with Intel i3 processor will launch soon; however, the exact date of rollout remains unclear. The promotional poster on Twitter also highlights the laptop's limited features like inbuilt webcam and 256GB SSD storage. The new Mi laptop weighs 1.5 kg, the Twitter post added.

The promotional poster also teases the design of the laptop that looks identical to the Mi Notebook 14 with 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor that was launched in India in June this year. The 14-inch display of the new Mi Notebook 14 has slim bezels but with a considerable chin, similar to the predecessor. Xiaomi also has the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition in India that comes with the 10-Gen Intel Core i7 processor. With the launch of the new Mi Notebook 14 model, Xiaomi is expanding its range of laptops for different price points in India.

SURPRISE #MiNoteBook14 powered by 10th Gen @intel Core i3 Coming Soon. So soon, that you should wait for this one before making your next NoteBook purchase.Exciting festive offers lined up too. I ❤️ Mi pic.twitter.com/gyhYdUJKIA — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 29, 2020

The Mi Notebook 14 with 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor is expected to cost relatively lesser than its siblings. Currently, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon price in India starts at Rs. 51,999 while the previous Mi Notebook 14 is available for starting Rs. 41,999. In terms of specifications, the Mi Notebook 14 with 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 16:9 aspect ratio. The laptop's graphics are handled by the up to Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics paired with up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM. The battery is touted to deliver up to 10 hours of usage on a single charge. It is unclear whether the new Mi Notebook 14 will come with similar features, and Xiaomi is yet to provide more details soon.