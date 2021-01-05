Xiaomi to Unveil Redmi Note 9T on January 8, Design and Prices Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Xiaomi will globally launch a new Redmi Note 9T smartphone on January 8. The Chinese tech company shared the development across its social media channels, adding that the smartphone would come with 5G support. The new Redmi phone, as its name suggests, will join the Note 9 series that the company unveiled in India early last year. Moreover, Xiaomi introduced new variants of Redmi Note 9 in China in November, that further borrowed features from its Mi 10 lineup.

The Redmi Note 9T will launch on January 8 at 1 PM GMT +1 (5:30 PM IST), as revealed by the company. Ahead of its global launch, the smartphone momentarily appeared on the Amazon Germany site, revealing its specifications and pricing details. The Amazon page has now been removed, though a report by Droidholic citing the listing shows that the upcoming Redmi Note 9T would have two storage options of 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB at EUR 229 (approx Rs 20,700) and EUR 269 (approx Rs 24,300), respectively. The phone will reportedly have Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple colour options.

The specifications highlighted in the report indicates that the Redmi Note 9T will be rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G, launched in China in November 2020. It means the upcoming may feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 4GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. Its triple rear camera setup would include 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. For selfies, it will reportedly pack a 13-megapixel camera.

Stay tuned for the brand new #RedmiNote9T launch event on January 8th, at 20:00 (GMT+8). Also, we have #MoreThanPhones surprise for you. #ReadySet5G pic.twitter.com/lcSxlhFxZu — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Xiaomi today unveiled the new Mi 10i in India with 108-megapixel primary camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The company also launched the Mi 11 smartphone with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC last month. Its is unclear whether the new Redmi Note 9T 5G would launch in India, as well.