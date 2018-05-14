English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Tops Again, Samsung Second in Indian Smartphone Market in Q1, 2018; Reliance Tops Feature Phones Shares: IDC Report
A recent report indicates that Xiaomi has topped yet again in India with the maximum market shares in the Quarter 1 of 2018.
Xiaomi. Representative Image. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Recent reports reveal that the first quarter of the year 2018 has seen the maximum shipment of smartphones till date vis-a-vis the first quarters of any other year. The recent IDC report indicates a total shipment of 30 Million units of smartphones to India, continuing the year-on-year growth of 11 percent. A major part of this shipment was contributed towards by Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi, which, as per the report, continues to lead the Indian smartphone market in the first quarter of this year, followed by Samsung at the second position.
In addition to the smartphone shipment stats for Q1, 2018, the IDC report also lists the top 5 smartphone vendors in the country as the following:
Xiaomi
Xiaomi has reportedly doubled its shipment volume year on year and currently retains its first spot in the Indian smartphone market. The report credits this to the diverse sales channels operated by the company in India, including online and offline stores and a strong demand for the smartphones in all of these channels. Xiaomi has now even moved towards locla manufacturing in India post the increased custom duty hike.
Samsung
Samsung retains its second spot in the Indian smartphone market with a strong sales in both the budget smartphone range as well as flagship devices including the Galaxy S9 and the S9+.
Oppo
Oppo has risen up to take the third spot in this list with increased shipment of its mid-range smartphones. Oppo is now also attempting to expand its online market and demand with the launch of its online exclusive Realme series on May 15. The company also held a flash sale for its recently launched premium smartphone, the Oppo F7 on Flipkart.
Vivo
The IDC report indicates that Vivo has experienced a decline in its smartphone shipment by as much as 29.4 percent year-over-year in Q1, 2018. However, it managed to attain a growth of 2.1 percent in comparison with the previous quarter.
Transsion
China-based group comprising of four brands - itel, Tecno, Infinix and Spice made it to the top 5 list this quarter with a threefold annual growth.
As for the market shares of the feature phone manufacturers in India are concerned, Reliance Industries topped the list this quarter with a total of 38.4 percent market share. It is followed by Samsung that holds a 10.4 percent market share.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
