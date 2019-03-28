English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Trolls Huawei P30 Series, Says Mi 9 is a Superior Smartphone Than The P30 At Lesser Price
Comparing Mi9 with Huawei P30, Xiaomi wrote: "We really believe in giving you amazing products at #HonestPrices. Do you think a flagship smartphone should cost you a fortune? #Mi9.
After trolling Apple and Samsung on their smartphone launches on social media, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi recently poked fun at its competitor Huawei. Huawei on Tuesday launched its next generation of flagship smartphones -- P30 and P30 Pro.
Throwing shade at Huawei, Xiaomi shared on Facebook a screenshot from the live-stream of Huawei's launch event held in Paris. "Is this really necessary?" Xiaomi captioned the screenshot that showed Huawei highlighting the prices of their latest smartphones.
While Xiaomi priced Mi9 at 499 euros, Huawei launched P30 for 799 euros. Comparing Mi9 with Huawei P30, Xiaomi wrote: "We really believe in giving you amazing products at #HonestPrices. Do you think a flagship smartphone should cost you a fortune? #Mi9."
Recently, the company had stated that the camera of its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone was better than the iPhone X line-up and OnePlus 6T.
March 26, 2019
Recently, the company had stated that the camera of its Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphone was better than the iPhone X line-up and OnePlus 6T.
