Xiaomi Trolls OnePlus Again, This Time For The ‘World’s Fastest Smartphone’ Tag
“All rise for #RedmiK20Pro - the World's fastest smartphone! Breaking barriers is a habit. And it all starts today,” Redmi India posted on Twitter.
“All rise for #RedmiK20Pro - the World's fastest smartphone! Breaking barriers is a habit. And it all starts today,” Redmi India posted on Twitter.
Xiaomi has once again taken a not-so-subtle dig at rival smartphone brand OnePlus, ahead of the launch of its own Redmi K20 and K20 Pro phones in India in July. “All rise for #RedmiK20Pro - the World's fastest smartphone! Breaking barriers is a habit. And it all starts today,” Redmi India posted on Twitter, days after it trolled OnePlus by tweeting “Somebody jus+ announced the world’s fastest phone”.
The “+” replacing the “t” ought to make it obvious Xiaomi didn’t take too well to the OnePlus brag about launching the world’s fastest phone. Redmi India also shared the Redmi K20 Pro’s 388,803 AnTuTu score, currently the highest in AnTuTu’s charts. The older Xiaomi Mi 9 also scores higher than the OnePlus 7 Pro, so Xiaomi has the upper hand in this AnTuTu-based rivalry, according to reports. Last year too, Xiaomi had trolled OnePlus as part of its promo campaign.
Also Watch
-
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Hyundai Venue, 2020 Creta SUV to get BlueLink Connectivity with eSIM
- Ahead of International Yoga Day, Shilpa Shetty's Yoga Asanas Are Breaking the Internet
- Benoit Paire, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Showcase Football Skills During Match Rally at Halle Open
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza Hit Back at Twitter Trolling
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Belatedly Gets the Oxygen OS 9.5.4 Update With Bug Fixes And Improvements
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s