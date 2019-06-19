Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Xiaomi Trolls OnePlus Again, This Time For The ‘World’s Fastest Smartphone’ Tag

“All rise for #RedmiK20Pro - the World's fastest smartphone! Breaking barriers is a habit. And it all starts today,” Redmi India posted on Twitter.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
Xiaomi Trolls OnePlus Again, This Time For The 'World's Fastest Smartphone' Tag
"All rise for #RedmiK20Pro - the World's fastest smartphone! Breaking barriers is a habit. And it all starts today," Redmi India posted on Twitter.
Xiaomi has once again taken a not-so-subtle dig at rival smartphone brand OnePlus, ahead of the launch of its own Redmi K20 and K20 Pro phones in India in July. “All rise for #RedmiK20Pro - the World's fastest smartphone! Breaking barriers is a habit. And it all starts today,” Redmi India posted on Twitter, days after it trolled OnePlus by tweeting “Somebody jus+ announced the world’s fastest phone”.

The “+” replacing the “t” ought to make it obvious Xiaomi didn’t take too well to the OnePlus brag about launching the world’s fastest phone. Redmi India also shared the Redmi K20 Pro’s 388,803 AnTuTu score, currently the highest in AnTuTu’s charts. The older Xiaomi Mi 9 also scores higher than the OnePlus 7 Pro, so Xiaomi has the upper hand in this AnTuTu-based rivalry, according to reports. Last year too, Xiaomi had trolled OnePlus as part of its promo campaign.

