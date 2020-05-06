Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones 2 to Launch in India Alongside Mi 10 on May 8

After confirming the India launch date of its flagship smartphone, the Mi 10, Xiaomi has another surprise for its fans. Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has announced that the company will be bringing its first true wireless earphones to the country on the same day as the Mi 10.

Jain confirmed the information on Twitter and also said that there have been thousands of comments from fans asking about this product category. Xiaomi currently doesn’t offer any true wireless earphones in India, despite having four models selling in China. The small teaser video shared with the tweet suggests that we could see the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 make their way to the country. These already sell in China and some parts of Europe.

BOOM🔊💥

BREAK FREE FROM WIRES 🎧



Mi fans, I think I have received 1000s of comments from you guys about this one. 😇



Excited to announce we will be launching this ultra cool😎 product along with #Mi10 on May 8.



RT🔄 if you ❤️ #WirelessFreedom.#Xiaomi ❤️️ pic.twitter.com/RyWP5IyYgr — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 5, 2020

The decision to finally bring true wireless earphones to India could be because Realme has done exceptionally well with its Buds Air earphones. They were also recently said to be the second best selling true wireless earphones in the country in 2019 right after the Apple AirPods.

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 look similar to the Apple AirPods with a slightly thicker stem. They even offer similar pairing animations when you connect them to your Xiaomi phone. These come with a magnetic charging case having a USB Type-C port and a button to check the status of the battery. Speaking of which, battery life is said to last 4 hours while the case adds up to 14 hours of total battery life. Other features include touch gestures to control music as well as the ability to trigger the digital assistant (hopefully Google Assistant) will be supported.

