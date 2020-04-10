TECH

Xiaomi True Wireless Earphones at Rs 1,000: New Redmi AirDots 2 Expected Soon

The first generation Mi AirDots. (Representative image)

The Redmi AirDots 2 may rival the Realme Buds Air, and hence come with features such as touch controls and low latency mode.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
With true wireless earphones growing steadily in popularity, Xiaomi had already unveiled its first tryst at it, with the Redmi AirDots. Now, after the first edition never making it to India, Xiaomi is rumoured to be working on yet another pair of true wireless earphones, expectedly called Redmi AirDots 2. The earphones were spotted on a Bluetooth certification site by 91mobiles, and comes with Bluetooth 5.0, which is what would be expected from any product worth a look at, in this category.

Not a lot is known about the Redmi AirDots 2 in terms of technical details. General speculations suggest that despite its super low budget pricing, the Redmi AirDots 2 may come with features such as low latency mode, fast pairing, and touch-based gesture inputs to control music, calls and virtual assistants. Since this is a new generation product, Xiaomi may also choose to upgrade the 7.2mm dynamic driver that was used in the original AirDots, which should make for some difference in the overall audio performance as well.

While the set of features will be interesting to look out for, the key takeaway for the Redmi AirDots lineup is its pricing. The first generation Redmi AirDots true wireless earphones from Xiaomi was priced at a mere CNY 99, which translates to about Rs 1,000 in India. While the first generation AirDots did not launch in India, the market now has a decent appetite for true wireless earphones, especially those price in the budget segment. More importantly, Xiaomi's prime industry rival Realme drew first blood by launching the Realme Buds Air in India, at a competitive price of Rs 3,999.

As a result, even if Xiaomi brings in the Redmi AirDots 2 at a premium, a pair of true wireless earphones priced at around the Rs 2,000 bracket with a set of premium features from India's biggest smartphone brand is sure to draw eyeballs. With the Bluetooth certification for the product now bagged, it remains to be seen when Xiaomi may launch the device, and if it does decide to bring it to India. While under normal circumstances a launch may have been expected soon, the coronavirus pandemic may lead to any potential launch being postponed.

