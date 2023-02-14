Xiaomi TV Stick 4K With Dolby Vision And PatchWall UI Launched In India: Price, Features

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has launched in India, as the company had teased recently. Xiaomi has been a strong player in the smart TV segment but it has not upgraded its TV Stick lineup in the country for a long time. That changes now with the introduction of the TV Stick 4K that goes up against the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and a few other streaming sticks that you can buy in the country. Xiaomi’s TV Stick 4K supports Dolby Vision and Atmos for videos and audio, respectively.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K India Price

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K price in India is Rs 4,999 which is Rs 1,000 less than what you pay for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Xiaomi has bundled the Bluetooth Mi Remote with the streaming device. The product will go on sale on February 20.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Features

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K offers 4K quality and is powered by a quad-core processor with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage for apps. It runs on the Android TV 11 version over which you have Xiaomi’s customised PatchWall UI that offers both OTT and live TV content on the same interface. Xiaomi claims the recommendations have been updated, and there is an HDMI extender to help you connect in tight spaces and for older TVs.

You have the HDMI port, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. You still have to use the date microUSB port to charge the streaming device.

The bundled remote gives you voice support via Google Assistant and you also have built-in Chromecast like other Android TV products. The remote has quick access buttons for OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar and more. With these features, there is very little to differentiate between Xiaomi and Amazon’s 4K TV Stick in the country but we’ll take a closer look and give you our opinion on the better product.

Read all the Latest Tech News here