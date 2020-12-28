Xiaomi Unveils MIUI 12.5 With Improved Interface and Privacy Features, Will Debut With Mi 11

Xiaomi has unveiled the latest MIUI 12.5 custom interface for Mi and Redmi smartphones. It is a follow-up to the MIUI 12 that comes with an improved interface and privacy features, optimised application handling, and more. The Chinese smartphone maker claims that the new MIUI iteration uses 20 percent less memory and 17 percent less battery compared to the previous-gen custom ROMs. Notably, MIUI 12.5 is said to carry fewer pre-loaded apps when compared to Apple's iOS, Huawei's EMUI, and Vivo's Color OS. Xiaomi also launched its new Mi 11 smartphone in China earlier today that will ship with the latest MIUI version out-of-the-box.

During its launch event, Xiaomi clarified that the MIUI 12.5 is no lesser than a full-fledged UI. As mentioned, the latest version comes with improved aesthetics and visual design that is said to be more efficient than the previous iterations. It carries 'Super Wallpaper' that consumes 40 percent less battery. The new wallpapers can also change the mood to match the time of the day. Moreover, it adds the new MIUI+ that enhances multi-tasking between Xiaomi smartphones and PCs with Windows operating system.

The MIUI 12.5 custom ROM further brings new notification sounds from animals spread across four major habitats - South American Rainforest, Australia, East African grassland, and the Arctic Circle. The company collaborated with the British Library, Zoologists, and sound artists from around the globe to capture sounds of roughly 120 creatures. Apart from new sound notifications, MIUI 12.5 also brings improved Haptic feedback. In terms of privacy, the latest-gen custom interface prevents applications from accessing your location, private data, access to the clipboard, and other sensitive information.

Earlier today, Xiaomi started the MIUI 12.5 closed beta testing registration in China and currently, 21 Mi and Redmi smartphones are said to be eligible for the programme. The 21 models that are eligible for the closed beta testing programme include Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Redmi K30i 5Gv, Redmi K30S Ultra, Redmi K30 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro.