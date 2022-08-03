Xiaomi Unveils New Pair Of Smart Glasses With Two Cameras, AR Capabilities: Everything You Need To Know

Smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched its new AR-based smart glasses in China. The company launched the new glasses named “Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera” and come with several camera sensors on one side, and a display component on the other.

Xiaomi claims that the AR-based smart glasses are meant to combine intelligent images and AR technology. The glasses don’t look the same as your daily-usage smart glasses, but have been made to enable users to use their creative knowledge. Reportedly, the Xiaomi smart glasses weigh about 100 grams and include camera features. It is believed that these glasses include a 50-megapixel primary shooter on the left side, and an 8-megapixel shooter periscope telephoto lens. However, only the second camera comes with optical image stabilisation (OIS).

The Xiaomi smart glasses also come with a micro OLED display with a massive 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Interestingly, Xiaomi is also using freeform optical technology with a minimum brightness of 1,800 nits and a 3,281 pixels per-inch pixel density.

Reports suggest that the Xiaomi smart glasses come with a Snapdragon 8-series chipset from Qualcomm, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device will also feature dual-band Wi-Fi and will also come with Bluetooth v5.0 along with a 1,020mAh battery paired with 10W fast charging which takes about 30 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 percent.

The Xiaomi smart glasses are a part of a crowdfunding campaign, and it is not known as to when the Chinese manufacturer plans to make the product available for commercial usage. Xiaomi unveiled its set of first Smart Glasses last year that came with live translation and navigation support.

