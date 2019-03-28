English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Processors
The 12.5-inch version of the Mi Notebook Air has been updated with the latest 8th-gen Intel Core processors.
Xiaomi has upgraded the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch as it unveiled the new version in its hometown. The new Xiaomi laptop now comes with the latest 8th-generation Intel processors.
According to the company, there is a metal-chassis with no-logo design and a 12.5-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display. It is also lightweight weighing at just 1.07kg. The notebook will be offered in either Intel 8th-gen Core m3 or Core i5 processors with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage. You also get a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, a USB 3.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a backlit keyboard. For audio, there are three Harman speakers with DTS Surround Sound support. The upgraded laptop also comes with fast charging support and Xiaomi says that it can be charged to 50 percent in just 50 minutes. The notebook will be shipping with Windows 10 Home edition.
The company will be offering the Mi Notebook 12.5-inch in Gold and Silver colour options. There are a total of three variants to choose from- Intel Core m3 processor with 128GB SSD priced at CNY 3,599 (Rs 38,500 approx), Intel Core m3 processor and 256GB SSD for CNY 3,999 (Rs 43,000 approx) and Intel Core i5 with 256GB SSD for CNY 4,299 (Rs 46,000 approx).
While the upgraded notebook will be sold in China, we doubt Xiaomi has any plans to bring this to India any time soon.
