English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi 'Valenino' With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 638 Spotted
Xiaomi looks to be in the process of bringing another mid-range smartphone to its markets.
Representative Image. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Just as leaks around an upcoming Xiaomi S-series smartphone surfaced on the Internet, another Xiaomi device has been spotted and this time, on Geekbench. As per the listing on the website, the Xiaomi smartphone will come with Qualcomm's yet to be launched Snapdragon 638 SoC and a 6GB RAM. The phone has been listed under the name 'Xiaomi Valentino' on the website and has scored 1485 points in its single-core test and 5440 in its multi-core tests.
Xiaomi Valentino, as the listing reads, will be powered by a 1.44 GHz octa-core SoC and will come with a 6GB RAM and an Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. As can be seen from the phone's listed firepower, it might be in the range of Xiaomi's February launch in India, the Redmi Note 5 Pro.
Also read: Vivo Y75s, Y83 Spotted on TENAA: Specifications, Features And More
As for other reports on upcoming Xiaomi smartphones, the company is expected to announce the Redmi S2 smartphone on May 10 in China. According to recent poster obtained by MyDrivers, Redmi S2 is seen in pink colour with a design similar to current Redmi phones. The smartphone has a flat back, fingerprint sensor on the top and Mi branding at the bottom. As per the poster, the Redmi S2 will feature a metal back with antenna lines at the top and bottom bezel. Ther also lies dual rear cameras which are vertically aligned below the antenna lines. As for Redmi S2 price, the report suggests the device will cost under CNY 1,000 at launch, though it is not clear which RAM + storage variant this price tag is for.
Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
Xiaomi Valentino, as the listing reads, will be powered by a 1.44 GHz octa-core SoC and will come with a 6GB RAM and an Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. As can be seen from the phone's listed firepower, it might be in the range of Xiaomi's February launch in India, the Redmi Note 5 Pro.
Also read: Vivo Y75s, Y83 Spotted on TENAA: Specifications, Features And More
As for other reports on upcoming Xiaomi smartphones, the company is expected to announce the Redmi S2 smartphone on May 10 in China. According to recent poster obtained by MyDrivers, Redmi S2 is seen in pink colour with a design similar to current Redmi phones. The smartphone has a flat back, fingerprint sensor on the top and Mi branding at the bottom. As per the poster, the Redmi S2 will feature a metal back with antenna lines at the top and bottom bezel. Ther also lies dual rear cameras which are vertically aligned below the antenna lines. As for Redmi S2 price, the report suggests the device will cost under CNY 1,000 at launch, though it is not clear which RAM + storage variant this price tag is for.
Watch: Smartron t.book Flex First Impressions Review: A Nifty Work-Play Companion
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Russian President Vladimir Putin Rides-in New Kortezh State Car at Inauguration Ceremony in Kremlin [Video]
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Wedding: Is Kareena Kapoor Planning to Skip Her 'Veere' Di Wedding?
- Shamshera First Look: Ranbir's Transformation into a Dacoit is Remarkable in YRF's Next
- IPL 2018: Evin Lewis — The True Successor to Chris Gayle's Legacy
- Andres Iniesta is the Unobtrusive Jewel That Outshone the Rest in Barcelona’s Crown