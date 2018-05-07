English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi 'Valenino' With 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 638 Spotted

Xiaomi looks to be in the process of bringing another mid-range smartphone to its markets.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2018, 6:09 PM IST
Representative Image. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Just as leaks around an upcoming Xiaomi S-series smartphone surfaced on the Internet, another Xiaomi device has been spotted and this time, on Geekbench. As per the listing on the website, the Xiaomi smartphone will come with Qualcomm's yet to be launched Snapdragon 638 SoC and a 6GB RAM. The phone has been listed under the name 'Xiaomi Valentino' on the website and has scored 1485 points in its single-core test and 5440 in its multi-core tests.

Xiaomi Valentino, as the listing reads, will be powered by a 1.44 GHz octa-core SoC and will come with a 6GB RAM and an Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. As can be seen from the phone's listed firepower, it might be in the range of Xiaomi's February launch in India, the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

As for other reports on upcoming Xiaomi smartphones, the company is expected to announce the Redmi S2 smartphone on May 10 in China. According to recent poster obtained by MyDrivers, Redmi S2 is seen in pink colour with a design similar to current Redmi phones. The smartphone has a flat back, fingerprint sensor on the top and Mi branding at the bottom. As per the poster, the Redmi S2 will feature a metal back with antenna lines at the top and bottom bezel. Ther also lies dual rear cameras which are vertically aligned below the antenna lines. As for Redmi S2 price, the report suggests the device will cost under CNY 1,000 at launch, though it is not clear which RAM + storage variant this price tag is for.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
