Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo Phones Gets AirDrop-Like Fast File Transfer Feature

The cross-brand fast file transfer service between Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi is now being rolled out globally, and will be introduced from next month.

News18.com

Updated:January 3, 2020, 3:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo Phones Gets AirDrop-Like Fast File Transfer Feature
The cross-brand fast file transfer service between Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi is now being rolled out globally, and will be introduced from next month.

Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo announced back in August 2019 that they are forming a cooperative venture called 'Inter-Transfer Alliance Group'. As part of the venture, smartphones by Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo will be a part of a venture called 'Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance', which will give their devices a fast file transfer technology similar to what Apple offers with AirDrop. Now, after months of open beta testing, the new file transfer technology is being rolled out in stable form globally, and will offer all devices under the alliance the ability to transfer files without internet connectivity at up to 20MB/s speeds.

The new file transfer technology represents a rare moment of collaboration between Xiaomi and the BBK Electronics-owned Oppo and Vivo, which are traditionally rivals in most leading smartphone markets across the world. The technology uses a combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi P2P wireless connectivity technologies to offer fast pairing and transfer speeds. Both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi must be enabled on the phones involved in the file transfer, and the new file transfer mode can then be selected from the respective file's menu.

It remains to be seen if the new file transfer technology is given a different branding when it rolls out in smartphones next month, in February 2020. The three brands are reportedly open to expanding their P2P Transmission Alliance, and are looking for willing brands to join it. Once it rolls out in February 2020, it will be interesting to see whether the technology manages to achieve the AirDrop-like seamless connectivity that Apple's devices have been known to present.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram