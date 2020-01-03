Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo Phones Gets AirDrop-Like Fast File Transfer Feature

Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo announced back in August 2019 that they are forming a cooperative venture called 'Inter-Transfer Alliance Group'. As part of the venture, smartphones by Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo will be a part of a venture called 'Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance', which will give their devices a fast file transfer technology similar to what Apple offers with AirDrop. Now, after months of open beta testing, the new file transfer technology is being rolled out in stable form globally, and will offer all devices under the alliance the ability to transfer files without internet connectivity at up to 20MB/s speeds.

The new file transfer technology represents a rare moment of collaboration between Xiaomi and the BBK Electronics-owned Oppo and Vivo, which are traditionally rivals in most leading smartphone markets across the world. The technology uses a combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi P2P wireless connectivity technologies to offer fast pairing and transfer speeds. Both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi must be enabled on the phones involved in the file transfer, and the new file transfer mode can then be selected from the respective file's menu.

It remains to be seen if the new file transfer technology is given a different branding when it rolls out in smartphones next month, in February 2020. The three brands are reportedly open to expanding their P2P Transmission Alliance, and are looking for willing brands to join it. Once it rolls out in February 2020, it will be interesting to see whether the technology manages to achieve the AirDrop-like seamless connectivity that Apple's devices have been known to present.

