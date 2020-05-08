Xiaomi Wants to Turn Every TV Smart With the Mi Box 4K

Xiaomi offers a wide range of models under its Mi TV range, but according to statistics there is still a large number of non-smart TV users in the country. To address that, the company has launched a new Android TV box. The new Mi Box 4K is a tiny device that can convert your regular TV into a smart TV. It can hook onto your TV using HDMI and comes preloaded with all of the popular video streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and so on.

The box is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor, and there is 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It supports 4K streaming as well as HDR10 format which means you can enjoy high-quality content from supported apps including Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Other than that, there is support for Dolby audio as well. Of course, this is an Android TV box so it comes with Google’s latest platform based on Android 9.0 as well as some nifty features like a data saver mode.

Sadly the ports are limited as you get a single HDMI and a USB 2.0, which would let you attach USB drives, but at slower speeds. There is also an audio out port and support for Bluetooth 4.2. The device also offers a wide support for video and audio file formats so you can use it as a local media player as well. There is also Chromecast Ultra built-in so you can cast 4K content on it from any supported device.

It is however one of the most affordable ones on the market with pricing starting at Rs 4,999. Xiaomi will be selling it for Rs 3,499 for a limited period. As a comparison, the Amazon Fire TV stick is priced at Rs 3,999 for the HD version and Rs 5,999 for the 4K version. The first sale of the new Mi Box 4K is scheduled for May 10 at 12PM. It will be available via Flipkart and all Xiaomi stores including Mi stores.

