Xiaomi Watch Color Launch in China Today: Price, Features and Everything Else We Know

The Mi Watch Color is being offered in two colours, and also features GPS, Bluetooth 5, and NFC for making payments.

January 3, 2020
Xiaomi is set to launch the Xiaomi Watch Color in China today. Ahead of its launch, details about the smartwatch were revealed on Xiaomi's official website, revealing all features and the possible price at which it is being launched in China. According to Xiaomi, the Mi Watch Color features a 46.2mm chassis, making the overall watch body quite large in comparison to other smartwatches. So far, there is no information on whether Xiaomi plans to offer other watch sizes as well.

The Mi Watch Color variant spotted features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, with resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The Watch is being offered in two colours — Elegant Black and Fashion Silver, and so far, no options for interchangeable straps have been spotted. In terms of features, the Mi Watch Color comes with NFC for seamless payments (most likely via Mi Pay), and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. There is also native GPS and GLONASS support, for in-watch location features.

The range of sensors on the smartwatch include ambient light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and barometer. Fitness tracking features of the Mi Watch Color include 10 different activity modes, including multiple swimming, walking, running and cycling modes. Sleep tracking, 24-hour heart rate monitoring and stress level analysis also comes standard, and the entire setup is powered by a 420mAh battery pack that offers up to 22 days standby time in basic watch mode, and 22 hours of life in outdoor sports mode. Charging is done through a proprietary charging, akin to the Apple Watch's base connector.

Xiaomi's Mi Watch Color further comes with professional physical training assistance, which may be offered as some sort of a subscription service. Lastly, the Mi Watch Color features the XiaoAI smart assistant inside for quick operations such as responses to messages, and the device is being priced at CNY 799 (~Rs 8,200) in China. So far, there is no word on xiaomi introducing its new smartwatch in India, and given that it has refrained from launching anything beyond the Mi Band in India, it remains doubtful that the Mi Watch Color would launch in India.

