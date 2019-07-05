Xiaomi Will Launch The Mi Mix 4 Later This Year And Its Specs Will Include a 64-Megapixel Camera
The smartphone could possibly offer an AMOLED 2K HDR10+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
(Image: Weibo)
After launching Mi MIX 3 5G at MWC 2019, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is now gearing up to launch another smartphone in the same series - Mi MIX 4 - with 64MP sensor, later this year, said Wang Teng Thomas, Product Director at Xiaomi. In a Weibo post, Thomas confirmed that Mi MIX 4 will have a camera that will be "better than" the 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor.
The device is also claimed to have a DxOMark score of 115 points. The smartphone could possibly offer an AMOLED 2K HDR10+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Previous leaks also suggested that the fourth generation Mi MIX smartphone will sport IP68 certification for dust- and water-resistance.
Earlier, Realme Mobiles had confirmed that it is working on a new smartphone that would be equipped with a 64MP camera sensor. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had also tweeted a photo taken from the 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor, and said that the phone that will integrate the 64MP camera sensor will be launched first in India.
