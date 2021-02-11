Xiaomi Will Launch Two New Mi Audio Products in India on February 22, Company Reveals

Xiaomi has announced that the company would launch new audio products in India on February 22. Though the exact details of the devices remain unclear, at the moment, the promotional poster indicates that the Chinese tech giant would bring wired earphones and a new wireless speaker. Notably, the company had launched the Xiaomi TV Speaker Theater Edition soundbar audio system in China last year, that succeeds the Mi Soundbar from 2019. The Mi Soundbar is available in India in two colour options at Rs 4,999.

Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain has also announced that the company will bring two new audio products. The launch event will take place on February 22 at 12:00 PM IST. A press invitation from the company notes, "We would like to invite you to the launch of our latest audio line of products that unveils sound signature like no other." As mentioned, the exact details remain sparse for the time being.

Drumrolls!! Time to kickstart with the first #Audio launch of the year 2021. Bringing not just 1 but 2️⃣ brand new products for you all. The #MiSoundUnveil is happening on the 22nd Feb. RT and guess what's coming. I ❤️ #Mi #Xiaomi #India pic.twitter.com/uI4im1ZuDQ— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 11, 2021

Over the years, Xiaomi has introduced a variety of audio products in India that include TWS earbuds, wired earphones, portable speakers, and a soundbar. The company sells wired earphones in the country under both its Mi and Redmi brands for Rs 399, each. Xiaomi had launched the Mi Smart speaker with 12W driver and Google Assistant support in India last year. The speaker that directly competes against Amazon's Echo speakers also features the Hi-Fi audio processor to accurately decode audio signals. The device is available in India for Rs 3,999. Notably, the company announced earlier this week that the next-generation Redmi Note 10 series will launch in India in March.

The successor of the Redmi Note 9 series is tipped to pack the regular Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10. Exactly launch details of the upcoming smartphone series also remain unclear. Additionally, a report states that the new Redmi Note 10 series will be priced "aggressively" in India.