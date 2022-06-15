Xiaomi Will Replace Your Phone’s Battery, Prices Starting From Rs 499

Xiaomi smartphone users can head over to the Xiaomi service centre in India and get their battery replaced for as low as Rs 499. Xiaomi is calling it the Battery Replacement Programme that is available to its users in the country.

The company says battery replacement cost starts from Rs 499 but depending on your phone’s model the final price can go higher. Users will have to pay a fixed price to get their phone’s battery replaced. Xiaomi has opened up this programme to those with Xiaomi or Redmi smartphones.

Also Read: 5G to Roll Out In India Soon As Cabinet Clears Spectrum Auction: All Details

The company has not laid down specific conditions for the battery replacement, so anybody who feels their phone’s battery is draining quickly or takes a long time to charge, can head over to the nearest service centre and ask for a battery replacement. In all probability, the Rs 499 battery price could be for the budget Redmi A phone lineup.

And let’s say if you have the Redmi Note 10 or even the Note 11+ models, the cost of the battery for these new models could be much higher, which you can verify at the service centre before getting it replaced. Xiaomi has come out with a seamless way to book slots to get the battery replacement done at the service centre.

Also Read: Mozilla Is Finally Giving All Firefox Browser Users Total Protection Against Cookies: What It Means

You can book via the Xiaomi Service+ app and it seems the policy is applicable for any old Xiaomi or Redmi phone that is running on an aged battery. Xiaomi has not asked for any documents to verify the device and its authenticity but we suggest you to carry the soft or hard copy of the phone’s purchase receipt for a seamless process at the service centre.

This programme ensures that people with phones that are out of warranty can also rely on official support for matters like changing the battery. This way you have better assurance the part will be safe to use on the device.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.