Xiaomi Will Unveil MIUI 12.5 Globally on February 8: All You Need to Know

Xiaomi will unveil its MIUI 12.5 custom ROM globally on February 8. As per a post on Facebook, the global launch will take place at a virtual event where the company is also expected to unveil the global variant of the flagship Mi 11 smartphone. The MIUI 12.5 that carries a slew of improvements over the existing MIUI 12 and was first unveiled in China last year. Xiaomi had claimed that the new MIUI version has fewer pre-loaded apps in comparison to Apple's iOS, Huawei's EMUI, and Vivo's new Color OS.

The company has also been teasing the launch of MIUI 12.5 for global markets over the last few days through multiple social media posts. Although the latest poster does not highlight its features, the company had showcased its key details during the launch event in China last month. The MIUI 12.5 comes with improved aesthetics and visual design that is said to be more efficient than the previous iterations. It carries 'Super Wallpaper' that consumes 40 percent less battery and can also change the mood to match the time of the day.

One of the most notable features that come with MIUI 12.5 is MIUI+ that is similar to Microsoft's Your Phone app companion that lets users connect their smartphones with the Windows 10-running PC. Similarly, the MIUI+ will let Mi users integrate their phone with a Windows PC for seamless access of notifications, text messages, and photos directly on through the computer screen.

The new MIUI version further brings new notification sounds from animals spread across four major habitats - South American Rainforest, Australia, East African grassland, and the Arctic Circle. Apart from new sound notifications, MIUI 12.5 also brings improved Haptic feedback. The Chinese smartphone maker has not yet provided any details about the phones that will receive the MIUI 12.5 Global Stable update.