Xiaomi Working on Adding Built-in Dark Mode to MIUI 10

Xiaomi is one of the few companies that is committed to bringing the latest updates across its range of products. It isn't the fastest, but definitely brings some interesting features to its MIUI system user interface. For instance, the Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 comes with similar notification shade as Android 9.0 Pie.A report by FoneArena suggests that the company is working on adding a system-wide dark theme to MIUI. This is something that we have been expecting on regular Android and rumours say that Google might just bring this feature on Android Q. Having a dark mode helps in reducing strain from your eyes and helps in saving some amount of battery life especially if the phone has an AMOLED display.There is a possibility that we will see this feature roll out in the next MIUI 11 update but, as of now the feature is being tested on the MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM and could be added to the stable version based on feedback from the beta testers. The feature is said to be available in MIUI 10 Global Beta version 9.2.14 and upwards as of now.Apart from the volume controls, notification shade, and the Recents window, the dark theme seems to be available in many system apps in MIUI 10, including Calculator, Contacts, Gallery, Messaging, Notes, Phone, Screen Recorder, and Updater. It hasn't been optimised for Settings, but it does seem to work inside some of the sub-menus like App Lock, Data Usage, Dual Apps, Enterprise Mode, Manage Apps, Mi Account, Permissions, Quick Ball, Second Space, and SIM Card settings.