Xiaomi To Launch 67W Fast Charger for Mi 11 Ultra As a Separate Accessory in India

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 67W fast charger is set to launch in India as a separate accessory soon. The 67W fast charger is available in the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s retail box globally, and in India, the Chinese manufacturer has bundled a 55W fast charger with its flagship device due to certification problems. Now, it is launching the 67W charger as a separate accessory, the company confirmed to NDTV Gadgets 360. The 55W charger bundled with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra charges the smartphone from zero to 99 percent in one hour. This is slower than the claimed 36-minute charging time the 67W fast charger promises. Xiaomi has not mentioned a date for when it will bring the fast charger to India, but said that it will be launched very soon.

The pricing details of the 67W fast charger are yet to be revealed by Xiaomi. The Mi 11 Ultra also supports 67W wireless charging and can wireless charge other devices at 10W. The smartphone was launched in India last month and comes with a price tag of Rs 69,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in two colour options - Cosmic Black and Cosmic White. The smartphone is yet to go on sale in India, although the phone’s registrations went live on Amazon and Mi.com before the April 23 launch.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Review: To Buy This Android Superphone, You May Not Have To Sell Any Organs

The Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 6.81-inch E4 AMOLED display with a WQHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone comes with 1,700 nits of peak brightness and 515ppi Pixel density. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with Adreno 660 GPU and comes with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter with 120x digital zoom. Up front, the Mi 11 Ultra comes with a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the smartphone and it supports 67W fast wired and wireless charging.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here