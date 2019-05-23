Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 Gaming Smartphone to be Available on Flipkart

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone on May 27. While we still await the official confirmation, it seems that the handset is going to be available on Flipkart. A recent Instagram post by the online shopping portal was spotted listing the portfolio of its premium smartphones that also includes the Black Shark 2. This potentially means that the handset is likely to go on sale on Flipkart.The Black Shark 2 was launched earlier this year in China. The handset should arrive with unique Gamepad 2.0 controller and other accessories. As for the features, the Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch OLED display which also embeds a fingerprint scanner. It comes with a striking design with green accents and a special case which allows you to attach two controllers, similar to the Nintendo Switch. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. At the back, there is a 48-megapixel camera paired to a 12-megapixel camera while on the front there is a 20-megapixel camera for taking selfies. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery along support for 27W fast charging.The handset was launched in China for CNY 3,200 (Rs 33,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at CNY 4,200 (Rs 42,500 approx). Considering how Xiaomi offers competitive pricing in the Indian market, we won’t be surprised if the handset is priced similar to the Chinese rates. As of now, there is only the Asus ROG Phone and the Nubia Red Magic which target the mobile gaming audience. The Black Shark should have a solid impact if priced well in the country.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)