Xiaomi’s Dual-Folding Smartphone Teased Once Again: Watch Video
Xiaomi's dual-folding smartphone was yet again teased in a quick video, though it still doesn't reveal a lot of information.
The year 2019 started off pretty well for the smartphone market with Samsung and Huawei announcing their unique folding smartphones. The radical design change is definitely catching on as we saw a leaked Xiaomi device offering a foldable design back in the month of January.
The same device has been spotted once again which is definitely one of the most interesting takes on the foldable design. Instead of a single fold, Xiaomi’s concept uses a double folding mechanism. Xiaomi’s senior executives had given us a sneak-peek at the device showcasing the different orientations in which one can use it. The fresh video of the double folding smartphone was shared by Xiaomi on its official Weibo handle.
While there isn’t much that has been revealed in the short video, you can see the transitions of the device from a large rablet-like form factor to smaller, more compact device. You can also see USB port at the bottom of the device.
The device is indeed more interesting than the ones we have seen from Samsung or Huawei. It somehow also feels more practical and user friendly. The biggest factor though, could be the fact that it is a product from Xiaomi, a company that is known to offer the best quality possible on a budget. Needless to say, if Xiaomi does plan to launch its concept in the future, it could very well be cheaper than the $2000 price mark.
#xiaomi
Xiaomi Mi Fold with double folding screen. pic.twitter.com/vvYaf6rLOL
— Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) March 27, 2019
