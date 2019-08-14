Xiaomi’s Foldable Smartphone to Have Triple Camera: Report

Exciting new details have surfaced about Xiaomi’s path-breaking foldable smartphone. A report by GSMArena said that Xiaomi has filed a design for its foldable phone with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the technical drawings show a triple-camera set-up on the back of the phone. Xiaomi has already released two videos of the new smartphone which gives an impression of how things will work. So basically, the phone is divided into three segments: left, right and centre. The left and right segments fold behind the centre segment, covering the triple camera set-up on the latter’s back. Though this is not shown in the video as it is, it can be inferred from the available information.

The GSMArena report further highlights that even if the rear camera is covered, Xiaomi can’t play it up as a privacy feature as there will most likely be a selfie camera on the front that will remain uncovered. Unless Xiaomi uses a pop-up camera for that function. Xiaomi’s foldable smartphone was earlier supposed to come out in the second half of the year, but there is no sign yet of any possible launch or even a campaign, which means the new-generation smartphone is still some time away from the markets. Notably, Samsung had also delayed the launch of the Galaxy Fold after it recalled the review units.

