Xiaomi's Future Flagship With Snapdragon 845 And Display Notch Could Come to India
Xiaomi's next alleged flagship will mostly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with an Adreno 630 GPU for graphics.
Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/files)
Xiaomi is said to working on a new flagship smartphone which may come to the Indian market. As per a report by XDA Developers, a device carrying the code-name “Beryllium” will come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor and is pitted to be Xiaomi’s fourth flagship model. Some of the firmware files on “Beryllium” were spotted by the folks at XDA Developers, they were reportedly built back in March. Xiaomi's next alleged flagship will mostly feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with an Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. The smartphone is believed to have LCD display with a notch on top with an aspect ratio of 18:9.
As far as the connection to India is concerned, according to the report, there are files which mention MIUI camera applications which come with two methods that link it to the county. The first of the two methods is called “isIndiaBeautyFilter” while the other is called “getDualCameraWaterMarkFilePathVendor”. It also carries a built property called “ro.boot.hwc” that returns true only if it’s “India.”. All of this points towards the smartphone being set-up for the Indian market.
Further reports by XDA Developers suggest that the flagship smartphone could be the first to come under the brand recently trademarked by Xiaomi called “POCOPHONE.” Apart from the Snapdragon 845 processor and LCD notch display, the alleged flagship could run Android Oreo and have a 4,000 mAh battery unit.
Xiaomi has not revealed any details on the launch or availability of the said flagship. Also, XDA Developers states they have examine the firmware files in March, which could mean that some of the specifications could have been updated or changed to match the needs of MIUI 10. Xiaomi will be hosting a global event on July 24, where it will be revealing new products. So far, leaks suggest it will be the Mi A2.
