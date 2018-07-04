English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi's List of Smartphones Which Will Receive MIUI 10
The Chinese manufacturer is said to be testing the global beta ROM.
Xiaomi. (Representative Image. Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi has been known for providing updates to its older smartphones with their most current user interface. In January this year, Xiaomi kept in line with their reputation and introduced the MIUI 9 update for the almost four-year-old Redmi 1s. It appears that the Chinese smartphone maker will follow suit with the MIUI 10 as well. As per an announcement on the official MIUI forum, the three-year-old Mi 4c would also be receiving the MIUI 10 update.
The Chinese manufacturer is said to be testing the global beta ROM. Although the testing program would be complete by July 24, some flagship smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2S have already begun to get notifications regarding the arrival of the international OTA update. Here is a list of all the smartphones which will be a part of the MIUI 10 update group.
1. Xiaomi Mi 8
2. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
5. Xiaomi Mi Mix
6. Xiaomi Mi 6X
7. Xiaomi Mi 6
8. Xiaomi Mi 5X
9. Xiaomi Mi Note 5
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
11. Xiaomi Redmi Y2
12. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X
13. Xiaomi Redmi 5A
14. Xiaomi Redmi 5S
15. Xiaomi Redmi 5s Plus
16. Xiaomi Mi Note 3
17. Xiaomi Mi Max
18. Xiaomi Mi Max 2
19. Xiaomi Mi 5X
20. Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
21. Xiaomi Mi 5c
22. Xiaomi Mi 4s
23. Xiaomi Mi 4c
24. Xiaomi Redmi 4X
25. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A
26. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime
27. Xiaomi Redmi 5
28. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Plus
Surprisingly, the Redmi 6 series (Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus) is not a part of the list. Considering the phones are relatively new. Xiaomi would, in all probability, bring the MIUI 10 to the Redmi 6 series. Also, there has not been in a mention of a date or timeline with regard to the rollout but in all likelihood, the software should begin coming to the smartphones mentioned earlier after July 24.
