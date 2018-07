Xiaomi's List of Smartphones Which Will Receive MIUI 10

Xiaomi has been known for providing updates to its older smartphones with their most current user interface. In January this year, Xiaomi kept in line with their reputation and introduced the MIUI 9 update for the almost four-year-old Redmi 1s. It appears that the Chinese smartphone maker will follow suit with the MIUI 10 as well. As per an announcement on the official MIUI forum, the three-year-old Mi 4c would also be receiving the MIUI 10 update.The Chinese manufacturer is said to be testing the global beta ROM. Although the testing program would be complete by July 24, some flagship smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi Mix 2S have already begun to get notifications regarding the arrival of the international OTA update. Here is a list of all the smartphones which will be a part of the MIUI 10 update group.1. Xiaomi Mi 82. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 25. Xiaomi Mi Mix6. Xiaomi Mi 6X7. Xiaomi Mi 68. Xiaomi Mi 5X9. Xiaomi Mi Note 510. Xiaomi Redmi Note 511. Xiaomi Redmi Y212. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X13. Xiaomi Redmi 5A14. Xiaomi Redmi 5S15. Xiaomi Redmi 5s Plus16. Xiaomi Mi Note 317. Xiaomi Mi Max18. Xiaomi Mi Max 219. Xiaomi Mi 5X20. Xiaomi Mi Max Prime21. Xiaomi Mi 5c22. Xiaomi Mi 4s23. Xiaomi Mi 4c24. Xiaomi Redmi 4X25. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A26. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime27. Xiaomi Redmi 528. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 PlusSurprisingly, the Redmi 6 series (Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Plus) is not a part of the list. Considering the phones are relatively new. Xiaomi would, in all probability, bring the MIUI 10 to the Redmi 6 series. Also, there has not been in a mention of a date or timeline with regard to the rollout but in all likelihood, the software should begin coming to the smartphones mentioned earlier after July 24.